Nelson Bay Touch Football will continue its support for the all abilities touch program, starting on Wednesday, November 8.
The program, started last year by Penny Blyth and Ellissa Doherty, will run for eight weeks.
Open to children from five to 18-years-old, the players receive a shirt and can progress to pathways to play representative at the all abilities level.
Last year, organisers noticed parents and carers loved being actively involved, players were recognising students and peers from their school and mixing with players from the mainstream competition.
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Football Club celebrated a terrific season which ended with many teams in grand finals and the under 17s becoming premiers.
The Marlins are all set for their presentation day at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Saturday, November 11 with players from under six to under 12 to start at 10.30am, and under 13 to under 17s starting at 1pm.
The Marlins will hold their annual general meeting on Sunday, November 19 at 2.30pm at Shoal Bay Country Club's conference room.
All positions will be declared vacant with several executive members retiring, leaving vital roles to be filled.
The club welcomes new faces and fresh ideas. It also requires coaches across a variety of age groups for the 2024 season. Applications close December 1, contact secretary@nbjrl.org.au.
