The countdown to race day is on for Tomaree Triathlon Club, which is hosting its Nelson Bay Foreshore event on Sunday, November 5.
The event is expected to attract about 100 of the top junior triathlon competitors from across NSW, plus a host of locals as well.
Made up of the Juniors Triathlon, regular club Foreshore Sprint Tri and Magic Mile Run races, it's set to be a big day in Nelson Bay, with the action kicking off at 7am.
Tomaree Triathlon Club special events coordinator Dean Morrison said the junior event, which is part of the Billigence Pathway Championship series, will draw some talented competitors.
"We've got around 100 of the best under 21-year-old athletes in the state," he said.
"We've got our normal club races, which is a mixed bag from basically 15-year-olds to about 75, and then we have the Magic Mile, there's prize money on offer and will attract a wide variety of people into that from the juniors to the older guys because it's first to cross the line.
"We've got a prize pool of over $500 for that."
Morrison said the junior competition will be tight.
"It's draft legal which means it will be close and competitive," he said.
"There's three categories essentially as well as some para-athletes, so at the front end it'll be really pointy, there'll be some really fast racing.
"They'll hit speeds of 65 to 70 kilometres coming down Shoal Bay Road, and it's draft legal so they can ride as close as they want in the bike."
Morrison said the swim will be off Nelson Bay Beach, and the run will be a long the foreshore.
"They'll be running much faster than I ever could," he said.
"These will be some of the best junior triathletes in the state, some of these guys have gone on to or are now representing Australia, it's that sort of elite level.
"And some of them have been identified as high potential, so some of these kids are potentially not so much for Paris, but certainly LA [Olympics]."
There will be road closures and detours in place on the day at Victoria Parade/Shoal Bay Road between the Teramby Road roundabout and Trafalgar Street.
Morrison said spectators are encouraged to come and have a look, and community members are welcome to give an event a go.
"I encourage people to come down and watch some of the best junior triathletes be involved," he said.
"If they want to have a go at it then by all means, it's an opportunity to race on closed roads."
Visit tomareetriclub.org.au for more information or entries.
The racing will kick of at 7am, Sunday, November 5 at Nelson Bay Foreshore.
