Croquet: undefeated Trevor retains his trophy

By Newsroom
November 9 2023 - 9:00am
Trevor Black receives the winners award from club captain Rae Uptin. Picture supplied
Defending champion Trevor Black has once again shown his skill at the Nelson Bay Croquet Club President's Cup, retaining his title and going through undefeated.

