Defending champion Trevor Black has once again shown his skill at the Nelson Bay Croquet Club President's Cup, retaining his title and going through undefeated.
Keen croquet players gathered at Tomaree Sports Complex on Sunday, October 29 to have a go at the top prize.
The Cup is Nelson Bay Croquet Club's final intra-club competition each year, and is a Golf Croquet Singles Level play competition, with 13 point games with a 50 minute time limit.
Heavy rain caused the cancellation of playing sessions in the week before the competition, but Sunday, October 29 dawned bright and clear, perfect conditions for playing croquet.
Ten members contested the Cup in 2023 and were seeded into two blocks of five players, with the winners of each block qualifying for the final.
In Block A, defending champion Trevor Black won all four games beating Brenda-Lee Peet (second), Marty Quirke (third), Rae Uptin (fourth) and David Smith (fifth).
Brenda-Lee pushed Trevor throughout their game and has a narrow loss at 6 to 7.
Block B had a closer contest with Peter Gordon coming on out top, ahead of Rod Peet (second) on hoop difference with David Wilson (third), Les Guzowski (fourth) and Gary Allen (fifth). The top seeds of the two blocks had qualified for the final and a close game appeared likely.
However, Trevor was in superb form, effectively shutting Peter out of the play and dominating the game, to win 7 to 2.
For information, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au.
