The Matildas' legacy from their success at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 continues to shine in Port Stephens with two local football clubs to receive funding to upgrade the lighting at their grounds.
Port Stephens Council has received funding under the NSW Football Legacy Fund for lighting upgrades for Tilligerry United Football Club and Raymond Terrace Soccer Club.
More than 90 community football projects received funding for new facilities and participation initiatives that will benefit all levels of the game in stage two of the program.
Port Stephens Council received $60,000 to upgrade field lighting on Tilligerry United Football Club fields at Mallabula Sports Complex.
The installation of new LED lamps will allow Tilligerry Football Club to retain and grow participation through provision of night-time fixtures and additional training opportunities.
Council also received $90,000 for flood lighting upgrades on fields 4 and 5 at the King Park Sports Complex in Raymond Terrace.
The fields are the primary training and competition fields for Raymond Terrace Soccer Club and the installation of new LED lamps will allow the club to retain and grow participation through provision of night-time fixtures and additional training opportunities.
