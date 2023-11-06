It's time for our community to nominate local champions who've supported or inspired others, shown leadership or excelled in their field as part of the 2023 Annual Awards.
Held on Australia Day each year, the awards are an opportunity to recognise the people who make an outstanding contribution to our place.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says it's an important time to acknowledge the amazing efforts of groups and individuals from around our region.
"We're so proud of those who stand out as shining lights in our community, whether it's through donating their time to community programs, championing local sports, or raising environmental awareness.
"We want to acknowledge those that go a little bit further, open their arms a little bit wider or give that little bit extra to inspire us all to make every day better," he added.
There are 7 award categories Council is seeking nominations for.
"We want to know who you think deserves to be recognised as our Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Freeman of Port Stephens, Sportsperson of the Year, Environmental Citizen of the Year or should receive the Port Stephens Medal or Cultural Endeavour Award," Mayor Palmer said.
"If you know someone who has given back to their community or done something extraordinary during the last year, show them you care by nominating them today," he added.
2022 Citizen of the Year Brooke Roach was recognised for his extensive contributions to the community including volunteering as both president and co-coach for the Magpies Rugby Club and working with many community organisations to introduce sports into people's lives.
"This is the community's opportunity to say thank you with a nomination so we can celebrate those who put our community first and make us proud," Mayor Palmer added.
Nominations close 5pm Monday 13 November 2023. For more information and to nominate, visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/annual-awards
