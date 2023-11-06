Port Stephens Bandits junior Oztag teams selected for State Cup

Port Stephens Oztag have recently held trials for the Port Stephens Bandits junior representative teams to play in the State Cup in Coffs Harbour and Sydney in 2024 .
The senior rep trials will be held at Fingal Oval this weekend for the State Cup championships at Coffs Harbour in May 2024.
The Bandits under-17 boy team: Angus Fellows ,Brodie Langdon, Burnum Ellis, Cooper Peterson, Jackson Brown, James McCarthy, Jordon Cadogan, Zac Buckland and Preston Scully, coach Cameron Scully
Under-16 boys: BJ Osborn, Charlie Jones, Cooper McKenna, Dallas Atkins, Darren Vaggs, Diezel Clem, Ethan Harrison, Monty Dunkley, Koa Fuimanono, Lachlan Holliday, Levi Keegan-Passmore, Tiger Poolkerd and Tristan Eillis, coach Corey Baron.
Under-15 boys: Brock Bailey, Cayden Jones, Hunter Chappell, Hunter Heath, Ingmar Beks, Isaac Mabbs, Jake Carpenter, Jonathan-Lee Doyle, Kai Morris, Logan Williams, Makinah Kupenga, Max Peachey, Nathaniel Curry, Ryan Pietraszek, Xabi Greer, coaches Simon Chappell and Tylah Harrison
Under-13 boys: Baelin Scully, Bradley Hurrell, Cooper Aitkinson, Darcy Lestake, Elijah Page, Hayden McKay, Leo Marland, Liam Mitchell, Maddox Whitehouse, Mason Fletcher, Noah Fletcher, Oscar Southy, Sam Viles, Thomas Howarth, Toby Hough, coach Rob Fletcher.
Under-12 boys: Bohdi Watson, Cohen Spruce, Cypus Levett, Danny Doherty, Declan Harrison, Jaylan Ridley, Kruz Ross, Kye Lawrence, Max Wilcher, Mehki Brown, Reuben Doring, Ryan Poole, Samuel Griffiths, Toby Doyle, coach CJ Spruce.
Under-11 boys: Ashton Mabb, Blake Elliott, Braxton Jones, Chase Greedy, Jasper Padworth, Koby Pridue, Korbin Scully, Nate Barry, Nate Hogan, Riley Robinson, Xaviar Ehrich, coach Alison Elliott.
Under-10 boys: Carter Elliott and Carter Harrison, Cruz Queenan, Jed Marland, Malakai Ehrich, Paxton Hartmann, Phoenix Dendle, Quade Kennedy, Thomas Lestone, Tyler Harrison, Zach Langlois, coach Steven Harrison.
Under-15/16 girls: Ella Johnson, Emily Hickey, Evelyn Adams, Indi Scully, Layla Brown, Lilah Bond, Litiana Durbin, Lucy Reeves, Mackenzie O'Flaherty, Maddie Armer, Madison Marsh, Maddison Mitchell, Millarny Allen, coaches Nicole Baron and Ashlee Harrison.
Under-13/14 girls: Amelia Ballantyne, Georgie Thoroughgood, Indianah Lawrence, Indianna Saywell, Jasmine Dendle, Lilly Bettini, Matilda Rice, Mia Holster, Molly Sadlier, Molly-May Sasse, Piper Griffiths, Ruby Gill, Shelby Griffis, Yoko Poolkerd, Zoe Bettini-Brown, coach Skye Dendle.
Under-11/12 girls: Aubree O'Flaherty, Dixie Kopijeka, Elizabeth Lambton, Indianna Eccles, Ivy-Mae Clifford, Kate Munnery, Makayla Robinson, Pippa Greedy, Pippa Mahoney, coach Matt Eccles
The Under-9 mixed team: Austin Lodge, Aylah Rendall, Benley Muir, Clayton Curtis, Jackson Barry, Jahkari Wotherspoon, Layne Spruce, Maddie Pennicott, Max Bass, Memphis Scully, Nate Newman and Randall Blanch, coach CJ Spruce.
Several Bandits were also selected in the Hunter Miners teams to represent the area at the national championships at Coffs last weekend,.
The Miners mixed team made the semi finals with twin brothers Jacob and Alex Napoli both impressive in the final series
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.