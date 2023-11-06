Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Bandits junior Oztag teams selected for State Cup

By Peter Arnold and Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 6 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:54pm
Port Stephens Oztag have recently held trials for the Port Stephens Bandits junior representative teams to play in the State Cup in Coffs Harbour and Sydney in 2024 .

