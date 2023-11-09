The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union teams are into the final stages of the Hunter Sevens competition, with only two more Friday nights to play for, before the finals.
The club is fielding a record number of players this season with 83 in seven teams.
The U17 boys currently sit at the top of the ladder in their age group, with several other teams in hot contention for a finals spot.
In Friday nights games, all four boys teams came away with wins, while the girls U13s had convincing wins, the under-15 and 17s girls each had one win and a loss. Finals are on Friday, November 24
Next year, the Juniors kick-off 2024 with Get into Rugby from February which is ideal for kids aged 6-10 and is run over six weeks on Friday nights.
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby secretary Matt Findlay said the success of the 2023 season, has allowed the club to step up and provide an extensive program next year, including hosting more Sevens games in the Bay.
