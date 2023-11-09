Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Gropers vie for spots in Hunter Sevens semi-finals

By Staff Reporter
Updated November 9 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Clubs under-15 boys rugby sevens team. Picture supplied.
The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Clubs under-15 boys rugby sevens team. Picture supplied.

The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union teams are into the final stages of the Hunter Sevens competition, with only two more Friday nights to play for, before the finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.