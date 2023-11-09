Star triathletes and identical twins Jayden and Luke Schofield took out round two of the Billigence Junior Pathway Series with identical times at the Nelson Bay foreshore.
Battling rain and slippery conditions, 23-year-old Jayden and Luke, from Sydney, finished with combined times of 21 minutes 14 seconds for the the three event round on Sunday, November 5.
The three events were the Magic Mile (1.6km) two triathlon legs, the first 200m run, 6km bike and 300m swim and the second 400m swim, 7km bike and 3km run.
Jayden won the Magic Mile by two seconds from Luke with a time of 4min012 seconds, but Luke took the overall title based on a seeding basis.
It was a great day for Medowie's Cooper Lee, 19, who finished fourth for the round in a time of 21m46s and fifth in the Magic Mile from a field off 88 in a time of 4m37s.
The event brought together the cream of junior triathlon competitors from across NSW, many of whom have represented the country and part of sport academy programs.
In the women's events, the round was won by 20-year-old Chloe Bateup from Canberra who finished with a combined time of 23m07s.
The Australian Junior Triathlon representative was second in the Magic Mile in a time of 5m02s, 10 seconds behind 12-year-old track champion Ronia Warszawska from Sydney.
Hunter Academy of Sport's Madeline Platt, 15, had a tremendous meeting finishing fourth for the round in 25m19s and sixth in the Magic Mile in 5m07s.
Second place in the round went to Grace Kells (24m06s) and Montana Doubell (25m09s) was third.
In the Magic Mile, Cate Giason (5m05s) was third, Grace Kells and Alexis Bell were equal fourth in 5m07s.
In the men's Magic Mile, Kyle Mason was third in 4m20s, William Mason fourth in 4m35s.
Tomaree Triathlon Club special events coordinator Dean Morison said it had been great to see such a high quality field in the Bellingen series, but also so many youngsters just starting out.
"While the weather didn't co-operate, racing was still fast and feedback from competitors, parents and officials was all positive," Morison said of the 2023 event supported by Evado Studio Nelson Bay, Port Stephens Council and Triathlon NSW.
