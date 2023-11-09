Nelson Bay beat the rain but unfortunately not their opponents in Newcastle District Cricket Division 5 and 7 action on the weekend.
With Division 2 washed out, it was left to Divisions 5 and 7 to fly the flag and while neither side won, 14-year-old Hunter Chappell signalled he is a player to watch with a outstanding inning of 83 in senior company.
Batting first, Chappell's innings helped the Bay's Division 7 side to a total of 176 against Raworth Rabbitohs at Tarro Oval.
Unfortunately Raworth were able to chase it down despite the efforts of Roy Massey with the ball taking 3-5. Chappell took a wicket to add to his special day, too.
Wallsend were too strong for Nelson Bay in Division 5.
Batting first Wallsend made 6/212 with lakshmi Rayala making 101 not out and Shahir Ahmed 64.
Nelson Bay's young team came in to bat with the standout being Jarrod Munro's 32 not out with the Bay batting out their overs to making 9/149 to finish 63 short of Wallsend's total.
The Port Stephens Pythons have started the Denis Broad OAM T20 Cup with a win against Stockton & Northern Districts in the only game to get a result on Sunday.
The remaining games in the opening three rounds of the 15-team competition were all washed out.
Stockton posted 167 off 20 overs and when intervened the Pythons were 1/39 off five overs which constituted a game. The Pythons picked up a 1 run win via Duckworth-Lewis Stern system.
Raymond Terrace collected their fourth loss on the trot, but showed signs of improvement with the team batting out their overs in a 38-run loss to Eastern Suburbs in Maitland first grade cricket on Saturday.
Easts were all out for 220 in the final over with Brayden Brooks taking 3-33 off 10 and Bryce Smith 3-10 off 2.4 for the Lions.
The Lions batted through their innings to make 8/182, but couldn't match the require run rate. Jaxon Brooks made 39, Daniel Harden 31 and skipper Daniel Upward 20.
