Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Cricket wrap: Port Stephens, Nelson Bay and Raymond Terrace results

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 9 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fourteen-year-old Hunter Chappell scored 83 for Nelson Bay. Picture supplied
Fourteen-year-old Hunter Chappell scored 83 for Nelson Bay. Picture supplied

Nelson Bay beat the rain but unfortunately not their opponents in Newcastle District Cricket Division 5 and 7 action on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.