October records 18 search and rescue missions for Port Stephens

By Newsroom
November 10 2023 - 8:00am
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers kicked off boating season with a record number of missions. Picture supplied
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across NSW were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October, which was the service's busiest ever start to a boating season.

