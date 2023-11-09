Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across NSW were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October, which was the service's busiest ever start to a boating season.
Prior to last month, the second busiest October for Marine Rescue NSW was in 2020 when crews completed 376 missions.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.
"During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including 7 MAYDAY calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people," he said.
Last month, 57% of calls for assistance received by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers were for mechanical or fuel issues.
"We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out," Commissioner Barrell said.
"Please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket."
With a huge demand for Marine Rescue NSW's first month of the boating season, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib praised the service's 3,365 volunteers and urged boaters to Log On to ensure volunteers could assist.
"Boaters can be assured that the committed volunteers at Marine Rescue NSW have their back in the event they need assistance on the water," he said.
In other news:
Greater Sydney was the busiest region in the state with 161 search and rescue missions during October while crews on the Hunter Central Coast responded to 126 incidents.
Port Stephens fell into the 'locations of highest demand' for search and rescue missions in the Hunter and Central Coast.
Lake Macquarie recorded the most with 54 search and rescue missions in October, followed by 35 at the Central Coast and 18 at Port Stephens.
The boating season runs from October 1 to April 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.