Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on Tarean Road, to carry out work on Old Karuah Bridge.
Transport for NSW will carry out work on Old Karuah Bridge from Monday, November 13, which includes inspections to the bridge and minor maintenance.
Work will be carried out from 7am to 5pm from Monday to Friday and it is expected to be completed in six weeks, weather permitting.
On occasion, some work will be carried out on Saturdays.
A single lane closure and a 40 kilometre per hour speed limit will be in place during work hours.
Some inspection work will also be carried out underneath the bridge, with no impacts to traffic.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.