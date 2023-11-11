Port Stephens Examiner
Remembrance Day: Raymond Terrace's farewells last two WWII veterans

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 11 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:45pm
Raymond Terrace marked Remembrance Day with a farewell to it's final two WWII veterans Charlie Munnery and Jim Page.

