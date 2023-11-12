With the cost of most things going up, the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Football Club is attempting to deliver a price promise to beat them all.
No one, from U8s to U18 years, girls or boys, pays no more than $100 for the entire regular 15-a side winter season.
The offer includes playing shorts and socks, training shirt, referee fee and all insurance cost.
If a parent can still access a NSW Active Kids Voucher, it may be as cheap as $50 for the season.
"Our aim this year is to get every player on the field for the best value and lowest cost for the entire winter season" said a spokesperson for the club.
"The winter season usually runs over 16 weeks, and by the time you include pre-season training, and other club run events, a player could have half the year covered and actively engaged in the sport for $100 or less. That's fantastic value for parents."
The support from a senior club and generous sponsors, particularly Rebecca Dean First National Real Estate has enabled the juniors to deliver this initiative.
Registration will be open in late December, just before Christmas, and the club is expecting to field teams in every age group, following the success of the 7s comp, which continues to have Nelson Bay in most age groups in finals contention.
There were mixed results from Friday's games, but both the U15s and U17s boys' teams are at the top of their competition ladders.
With the 7s season ending later in November, and the clubs price promise being delivered in late December when registrations open, the club has set about securing the coaching talent needed to field teams in every age group.
"We've got some huge talent in rugby union, from coaches that have played here and overseas professionally, or been given specific coaching training," the club spokesperson said.
"Our price promise not only allows kids playing for an extended period - but receiving lessons from seasoned experts in the game - that's very good value winter sport."
The club's Facebook page has all the details on registration.
