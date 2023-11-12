Port Stephens Examiner
Two Port Stephens operators win gold awards at NSW Tourism Awards

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 13 2023 - 10:13am, first published November 12 2023 - 3:01pm
Moonshadow TQC Cruises. Picture supplied
Two of Port Stephens leading tourism operations Moonshadow TQC Cruises and the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary have won gold at the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.

