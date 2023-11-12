Two of Port Stephens leading tourism operations Moonshadow TQC Cruises and the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary have won gold at the 2023 NSW Tourism Awards.
Moonshadow-TQC Cruises was awarded gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator category and the Koala Sanctuary took out the Tourist Attraction award at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, November 8 at the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Sydney.
The two award winners will now represent NSW at the national Australian Tourism Awards to be held early 2024 in Darwin, North Territory.
The NSW Tourism Awards celebrate business excellence, acknowledge business innovation and reward exceptional customer service.
Other Port Stephens finalists included Aquamarine Adventures, which was a finalist in the Tour and Transport Operator category and Irukandji Shark and Ray Encounters which won bronze in the Take 3 For the Sea Litter Prevention award.
Moonshadow TQC Cruises business operations manager James McArthury said it was an honour to be recognised by the NSW tourism industry as a leading major tour and tansport operator.
"The process involved to be eligible for these awards is a great opportunity to reflect on how far the company has come, how innovative we have been, how we adapted after COVID, and further strengthen our core values to deliver our company vision," he said.
"To be recognised in NSW as the leading Major Tour and Transport operator in 2023, is a testament to not just our management team, but for all our team, skippers and crew, administration staff, chefs, and our maintenance department but most of all, our passengers."
Moonshadow TQC Cruises business development manager said they couldn't wait to represent Port Stephens and the NSW tourism industry at the Australian Tourism Awards next year.
"We truly believe our product offerings are up there on the same level to compete with the gold winners in our category from each state".
Port Stephens Holiday Parks section manager Kim Latham attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the Koala Sanctuary, Port Stephens Council, and the very special koala population that call Port Stephens home.
"On behalf of all Koalas, and especially ours in Port Stephens, we graciously accept this award that will continue highlight the plight facing all koalas in Australia today," Ms Latham said.
"Winning this prestigious award will further spotlight the tireless conservation and preservation work that is undertaken everyday by our passionate and loyal sanctuary staff."
The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is a partnership between Port Stephens Council, the NSW Government and volunteer care group Port Stephens Koala Hospital. Its focus is on the conservation and protection of local koala populations.
