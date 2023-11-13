Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

The Fortunate son delivers Denis Maricic's first Saturday city win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 13 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Fortunate Son hangs on late to win the Waratah final on Saturday night at Menangle. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
The Fortunate Son hangs on late to win the Waratah final on Saturday night at Menangle. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Port Stephens trainer Denis Maricic was celebrating his first Menangle Saturday winner after bargain buy The Fortunate Son showed his front-running toughness to claim the $25,500 Waratah Series final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.