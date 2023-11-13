Port Stephens trainer Denis Maricic was celebrating his first Menangle Saturday winner after bargain buy The Fortunate Son showed his front-running toughness to claim the $25,500 Waratah Series final.
Hunter driver Grace Panella on Saturday night took the nine-year-old on a sustained run to find the front from a start in gate three, clocking a 27.1-second opening quarter.
From there, Panella was able to control the tempo with 29 and 28.6 quarters before The Fortunate Son lifted late to finish in 27.4 and hold off Admirable by 1.8 metres.
Maitland trainer Paul Morgan's Never Know Charlie was third.
It was a third weekend winner at Menangle for Panella, who had taken The Fortunate Son to victory in his Waratah heat at Tamworth in her first drive of the gelding on November 2.
"He just likes to run at his own speed, the same sectionals the whole way," Panella said.
"He probably lacks that high speed, but he just out-toughs them a bit.
"The outside horses had him for speed at the start, so I just thought I'd work forward and hopefully they hand over, and they did.
"And once he found the top, I thought he would be tough to beat.
"He'd been racing against harder company and he was always running good races .. so he deserved that one."
Maricic had won a Tuesday race at Menangle with The Fortunate Son in June this year after buying him for just $2000 late last year following a bleeding attack, which was set to end his career.
On Friday night at Newcastle, local trainers Gary Spencer (Louigi), Adam Ruggari (Nyota), Clayton Harmey (Mark My Words), Kylie Garaty (Yesnomaybeso) and Darren Elder (Glitter Strip) had wins.
Louigi's victory for Spencer was his first in 11 career starts.
