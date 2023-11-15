Port Stephens Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Raymond Terrace's Bailey Holstein takes 4-29 in rep cricket win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 15 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:30pm
Bailey Holstein, pictured limbering up for Raymond Terrace first grade, took four wickets for Maitland under-17s. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Bailey Holstein, pictured limbering up for Raymond Terrace first grade, took four wickets for Maitland under-17s. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Raymond Terrace pace bowler Bailey Holstein has spearheaded a comprehensive 107-run win by Maitland in the Central North Zone Cricket competition on Sunday.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

