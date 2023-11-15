Raymond Terrace pace bowler Bailey Holstein has spearheaded a comprehensive 107-run win by Maitland in the Central North Zone Cricket competition on Sunday.
An excellent 73 by Thornton's Thomas Long and Holstein's four wickets proved the difference against Tamworth Gold in the U-17 Col Dent Shield round two clash at Robins Oval.
Electing to bat first Maitland posted a formidable 9/212 with skipper Harrison Dunn also chiming in with a quick-fire 46.
Holstein, who has been playing first grade for the Lions this season, swept aside any chance Tamworth had of winning with a devastating opening spell.
He had Tamworth immediately on the backfoot claiming both openers for just five runs between them and finishing with 4-29 off nine overs.
Norths bowler Stirling Strachan provided excellent support taking 3-14 off his eight overs.
Jacob Miller with 31 and Archer Starr 30 were the best with the bat for Tamworth.
