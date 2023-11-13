The RAAF will be the biggest show in the Hunter on the weekend with flying displays over Newcastle on Saturday and an Open Day at RAAF Williamtown of Sunday.
Saturday's flying display over Nobbys Beach is free, however, tickets are required to enter the Open Day on Sunday, November 19, and need to be purchased in advance.
The RAAF says whether you're a die-hard aviation enthusiast, a family seeking memorable days out, or someone curious about the world of flight, the NWAS23 promises an unforgettable weekend of excitement, education and inspiration.
Head of RAAF air shows, Air Commodore Micka Gray, said RAAF Base Williamtown had a long association with the Newcastle and Port Stephens communities.
"RAAF Base Williamtown has been a part of the community since opening in 1941, at the time providing protection for the Hunter region's strategic port and steel manufacturing facilities during World War II," Air Commodore Gray said.
"Air Force is proud to work with the City of Newcastle and Port Stephens Council to showcase the people and military capabilities, and to extend our sincere gratitude to the community for its support.
"The flying displays in Newcastle, and the open day at the base, aim not only to strengthen our relationship with the community, but offer insight into the vital role the ADF plays in ensuring the security of our nation."
Sunday's non-flying Open Day will feature ground displays of Air Force aircraft and a range of other ADF military displays.
The open day will run from 9am until 4pm and organisers recommend you allow at least two to four hours at the event to experience all the exhibits.
Car parks will open at 8am, last entry to the car park will be 3pm to allow time for parking, shuttle bus and to visit the exhibits.
Tickets must be purchased in advance for the Open Day as they will not be available at the gate or on the day. Tickets are on sale via the Ticketmaster website at a cost of $10 per/person. Children 6 years and under are free and no ticket purchase is required.
Fighter World will only be open to RAAF Base Williamtown Open Day ticket holders.
Public parking: There are two options from 8am for ticket holders:
'Airfield' Temporary carpark from Cabbage Tree Road - southern side of the Williamtown airfield.
Recommended for visitors from Port Stephens, Newcastle, Sydney and other areas south and west. Access from:
Raymond Terrace Free parking on grass adjacent to the Council Chambers and Market Place shopping mall. Enter through Bourke Street Raymond Terrace.
Recommended for visitors from Raymond Terrace and the north. A free shuttle service will operate to and from the Open Day commencing at 8.30am.
Public Transport will be available, however limited using the scheduled Route 136 and 145 buses and use the bus stop on Nelson Bay Rd just to the south of the Medowie Rd/Nelson Bay Rd roundabout.
