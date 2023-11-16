Raymond Terrace in hunt for breakthrough win against City United

Raymond Terrace are in the hunt to collect their first win of the season against none other than last year's premiers City United.
Raymond Terrace skipper Daniel Upward said he was wrapped with his team's bowling and fielding to put pressure on City's batters.
In their best performance by far in the field, Terrace held City to 9/245 on day one of their two-day encounter despite the competition's best batter Josh Trappel making a threatening 97. Trappel averages 97 for the season and has two centuries and another two 50s.
"We held our catches, which we haven't been doing, and stuck to our bowling plan," Upward said.
"We tried to starve Josh of the strike. After we got Josh and the other opener out, we were able to pick up wickets pretty regularly.
"We were able to keep it tight and not allow them to get away from us.
"If we bat patiently, 245 is a gettable target. In the end it's just three runs an over."
Jaxon Brooks led the way with 4-68 off 24 overs and Upward took 3-72 off 23 and had a hand in a run-out.
While it was among his worst deliveries of the day, Upward managed to lure Trappel into an attempted big shot with a full toss which was gleefully taken by Matt Holstein.
It was a fitting reward for an excellent period of team bowling and fielding to keep Trappel off strike and build the pressure to score for the normally free-flowing No.3, who will be captaining the Central North Zone representative team this weekend.
Opener Liam Mullard made a patient 40 and promoted to No.6 Tim Burton made and unbeaten 50 as the remainder of the batting line up succumbed to a disciplined bowling effort.
"We would have taken a score of 245 at the start of the day. We got a great platform from Josh and Liam, but apart from Tim Burton we didn't go on with the start we had," City skipper Matt Trappel said. "We have a lot of improvement to make, but we've got some young players coming in and establishing themselves."
Upward said they had been working hard on their fielding after dropping too many catches in the opening games of the season.
"We haven't been too far of this year. It's just fielding early on and putting a few catches down has really come back to hurt us," he said.
"I think if we can tone up our fielding and keep bowling to the plans like we have been then we will come pretty good.
"Last week there were some good signs in batting out our overs. I think patience and grinding is going to be our style."
