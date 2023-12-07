Port Stephens Examiner
130th Anniversary: Port Stephens stares down coal tycoon

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
December 7 2023 - 11:30am
More than 50 years have passed since the Nelson Bay community won out against multi-national coal miner Clutha Development.
Things would look very different now at Fingal Spit without the intervention of a group of dedicated Port Stephens residents determined to protect their piece of paradise.

Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

