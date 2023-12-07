130th Anniversary: Port Stephens stares down coal tycoon

Things would look very different now at Fingal Spit without the intervention of a group of dedicated Port Stephens residents determined to protect their piece of paradise.
More than 50 years have passed since the Nelson Bay community won out against multi-national coal miner Clutha Development over a proposal for an offshore coal loader at Fly Roads.
Covered extensively by the Examiner, the residents faced the might of Clutha, owned by the richest man in the world at the time, Daniel K Ludwig.
News broke in the late '60s that the NSW Liberal government, headed by Premier Sir Robert Askin, was working with Clutha to build a new coal loading facility offshore at Port Stephens.
The loader facilities would have initially used 200,000 tonne ships with plans for expansion.
"It would have really transformed this place and ruined it," former editor Keith Campbell said.
"Kooragang hadn't been developed at that stage so what they wanted to do was put a coal loader off Box Beach and run a rail line all the way out to send their coal to export markets."
The Port Stephens Preservation Committee was formed and in April 1970 announced they would hold a demonstration outside Clutha headquarters in Sydney.
An article on the front page of the April 15 edition of the Raymond Terrace-Port Stephens Examiner said "The publicity officer (Mr M Lynam) said yesterday that the committee had sought an interview with the company's general manager (Mr. G Jennings).
"Several requests had been made through Port Stephens Shire Council. The efforts had brought a flat refusal for any early discussions."
The group chartered a bus and on Monday, May 11, drove to Sydney to march in Castlereagh Street.
"Sandwiches and soft drinks will be available en route and musical entertainment will be provided," the Examiner reported.
The group got their meeting with Clutha executives after tv and radio reporters covered the protest. In a few months the idea was dead - the multi-national moving onto a proposal at Stockton Bight which also failed.
In July the Examiner featured a page one editorial suggesting the momentum gained from the Clutha protest should be harnessed to turn the area into a tourist destination.
The paper said the area could turn to the newly formed preservation committee for inspiration.
"Born of the emergency, the Port Stephens Preservation Committee, shook the moths-balls out of the local thinking, welded together a formidable array of local groups, and set about its business with incredible zeal and efficiency," it said.
"If we are to have tourism as a major industry in this area, then a major effort is needed."
