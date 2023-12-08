130th Anniversary: Taking local media into the future

We hope you have enjoyed reading through our special edition to celebrate 130 years of the Port Stephens Examiner.
As former editor Keith Campbell has observed, there have only been seven editors over that long period; "three Browns who were editors, three Campbells who were editors and Anna Wolf."
I am proud to have taken over the editorship from Anna. This is a position that comes with great pride, and great responsibility.
As former journalist Charlie Elias says, The Examiner is a local "bible" of community news with a highly engaged readership.
Mr Elias started at the Examiner in 1999 under Don and Keith Campbell and remembers the paper as the voice of the region.
"One of the things with the Examiner which I admired was the fact it was very fair and it always gave both sides and left it up to the people themselves to make their decisions," he said.
Mr Elias worked across two stints at the paper, returning in 2014 while Anna Wolf was the editor.
Ms Wolf, a respected journalist and editor, championed the successful campaign to save her beloved Examiner which was threatened with closure 12 months ago.
Through the highs and lows, the ups and downs, good times and times of pain and tragedy, the Examiner has been there.
Thank you for joining us in celebrating our 130-year milestone and thank you for your support over so many years - in print and online.
May this very special partnership, between our newspaper and our community, continue to flourish and thrive.
