Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our History

130th Anniversary: Taking local media into the future

Donna Sharpe
By Donna Sharpe
December 8 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The editorial team from Port Stephens Examiner is excited to be building on the proud tradition of those who have gone before.
The editorial team from Port Stephens Examiner is excited to be building on the proud tradition of those who have gone before.

We hope you have enjoyed reading through our special edition to celebrate 130 years of the Port Stephens Examiner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Sharpe

Donna Sharpe

Lower Hunter Editor

Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.