Irrawang High School's 'Giving Tree' is ready to spread more joy this festive season, brightening Christmas for local families.
The school's annual charity drive first began in 2017, and has been giving back to the community for the past seven years.
Community Liaison Officer at Irrawang High School Luella Fagan said there are a lot of families struggling this year.
"We want to do anything we can to help make their Christmas a little brighter," she said.
The community is encouraged to support the initiative, which will be accepting non perishables, supermarket gift cards, special Christmas items and food to suit the elderly and children.
Donations of gifts will also be accepted, however must be new and unwrapped.
All donations will be given to the Raymond Terrace Salvation Army, who will then distribute to local families in need.
Leading the drive is the school's Year 12 leadership team and school captain Abby Keeley said the giving tree is an important initiative when it comes to giving back to the community.
"It's great that as a school community we're able to give back to our community and the donations will be distributed quite locally," she said.
Abby said herself and the other school leaders will keep their peers updated at morning assemblies and to remind them about donations.
"We've already got quite a lot of donations which is great," she said.
Some of the donations received so far include canned foods, non perishables, toys and Christmas bon bons.
Abby said the giving tree has been happening every year since she was in Year 7 and said it's been great to see the tradition carry on.
Ms Fagan said Irrawang High School has always had a reputation for being a generous school.
"We've always been a school willing to help our community and beyond," she said.
In past years, Irrawang High School have sent a big truck of goods to Lismore for the flood appeal, and also out to Murrurundi for their flood appeal.
Irrawang High School also participate in Clean Up Australia Day, and the Legacy Appeal.
