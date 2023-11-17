Port Stephens book lovers can rejoice, following the opening of a brand new bookshop in Salamander Bay.
The resident behind the bookshop 'Readers Retreat' is Alison Rogers who grew up in Port Stephens and has since returned after 30 years.
An avid reader herself, Alison is also a writer of different genres.
Her first book review was published at the young age of 11 and she has since written a thesis, published a non-fiction book, numerous academic articles and blogs and is on her way to finishing another book.
Readers Retreat stocks a broad range of new and used books, and also features local authors.
From the latest fiction to children's books, the shelves at Readers Retreat have something for everyone to enjoy.
Stationery, gifts, cards and a selection of art works are also available for purchase.
Alison said she plans to host author talks, book launches, writing groups and book clubs at the store.
"Whether you're an avid reader or an aspiring writer, these events will offer a platform for inspiration, learning and meaningful conversations," she said.
"At Readers Retreat you will be able to immerse yourself in a community of book lovers to foster social connections and ignite your imagination."
Readers Retreat will offer small group face-to-face writing workshops at the store's cosy writing room.
Workshops for children and young adults will also be offered.
In other news:
Alison invites the community to connect with fellow writers and refine their craft in an inspiring environment.
"My passion is introducing people who can help each other and find ways of working together," she said.
Visit Alison at Readers Retreat to chat about what you would like to see and do at your local book shop.
"I would love to hear from from the community so they can help shape what this book shop can become," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.