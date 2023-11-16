Hunter Water is improving its support for customers who may be experiencing cost-of-living increases, with a range of assistance programs and support services available.
Leading the Hunter Water customer assistance team is Kylie Bennett, and alongside her local team they provide personalised support to the residents of the Lower Hunter and Port Stephens.
"Whether you need extra time or support paying your bill or options on managing your payments, our team is here to support you," Ms Bennett said.
Ms Bennett said the team understand the cost-of-living pressure may increase with extra expenses at Christmas time.
"We want to do everything we can to support you, our customers through this," she said.
Personalised support is available for any eligible customer or water bill-paying private tenant experiencing financial difficulties, these include payment extensions and flexible payment options.
Hunter Water Executive Manager Customer Services, Matt Hingston, encourages customers to contact Hunter Water if they need help paying their water bills.
"For anyone who may have difficulty paying their water bill, we urge them to please get in touch with us as we can work together to find the right support for you," he said.
Mr Hingston also encouraged non-residential customers, including small business owners to contact Hunter Water to discuss their options.
For anyone looking for assistance, Hunter Water can be contacted on 1300 657 657, or via email or Live Chat on the Hunter Water website.
