Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Beach safety number one priority at Port Stephens beaches this summer

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 8 2023 - 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens beachgoers are reminded to swim between the red and yellow flags this summer. File picture
Port Stephens beachgoers are reminded to swim between the red and yellow flags this summer. File picture

Surf lifesavers and lifeguards have one simple message for Port Stephens beachgoers this summer and that is to swim at patrolled beaches and between the red and yellow flags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.