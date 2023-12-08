Beach safety number one priority at Port Stephens beaches this summer

Surf lifesavers and lifeguards have one simple message for Port Stephens beachgoers this summer and that is to swim at patrolled beaches and between the red and yellow flags.
There are three patrolled beaches in Port Stephens, including Birubi Beach, One Mile Beach and Fingal Beach.
Lifeguards man One Mile Beach seven days a week, and Birubi and Fingal beaches Monday to Friday.
On the weekends, Birubi and Fingal beach are patrolled by volunteer surf lifesavers.
Last year, 125 coastal drowning deaths were recorded in Australia and Surf Life Saving research team leader Dr Jaz Lawes said that was a reduction from the previous year but still above the 10-year average.
"It means that 125 people didn't go home to their family," she said.
"If it wasn't for the interventions of surf lifesavers and lifeguards, there's no doubt that this number would have been much larger with almost 10,000 rescues."
With the summer Christmas holidays fast approaching, Port Stephens is expecting a hot summer and high beach visitation.
Dr Lawes said water safety should be a top priority for beach goers and their families.
"The safest place to go swimming is between the red and yellow flags on the beach," she said.
If beach goers do end up swimming at an unpatrolled beach, Dr Lawes said it's important to have a stop, look, plan approach.
"Stop and check for rips, look for other hazards or dangers and to also plan how to stay safe," she said.
"Nearly one in five drowning deaths involve rip currents."
Research shows that drowning deaths increase during the summer Christmas period and Dr Lawes said there are a number of things beach goers can do to stay safe.
"Always supervise children in, on and around water, if you're boating wear life jackets, avoid alcohol and drugs when near water and check the conditions before you head out," she said.
Dr Lawes said Surf Life Saving want people to have fun this summer but to do it in a safe way.
"It's the little choices that we can make to ensure we all have a fun day and it doesn't turn into one of tragedy," she said.
Beachgoers are encouraged to download the BeachSafe app or go to beachsafe.org.au for lifesaving advice and local beach information, including patrols, surf conditions and resources about how to spot rip currents.
