Port Stephens Examiner
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Reflection Jimmy Beach at Hawks Nest wins NSW Holiday Park of Year

By Newsroom
November 18 2023 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pool view from a deluxe cabin at Reflections Jimmys Beach
Pool view from a deluxe cabin at Reflections Jimmys Beach

Reflections Jimmys Beach has been named Holiday Park of the Year from more than 100 sites at the Caravan and Camping Industry Association NSW's 2023 awards at a gala event in Barangaroo, Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.