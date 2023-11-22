PARK RUN
FINGAL BAY
Why not lace up your running shoes and try parkrun this weekend? The run starts at 3 Marine Drive, Fingal Bay at 8am every Saturday and is completely free. The event will see participants walk, jog or run for 5km in an inclusive space. There is no time limit and no one finishes last. Newcomers are welcome to come along, just make sure to register first.
SPRING SOUNDS
MAGNUS STREET
Enjoy live music in Nelson Bay during November with council's Spring Sounds series. On Saturday, November 25 live music will be performed from 5pm to 7pm at Magnus Street, Nelson Bay.
COMMUNITY CATCH UP
WOODVILLE COFFEE CUBBY
Head to Woodville Coffee Cubby (227 Clarence Town Road, Woodville) on Saturday, November 25 for the opportunity to have an informal chat with your local councillors, general manager and council staff. Let council know the things that matter to you at their upcoming community catch up.
LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Australian pop rock band Thirsty Merc is celebrating 20 years, and they're bringing their '20 Good Years' Tour to Shoal Bay Country Club this Friday, November 24, kicking off at 7pm. General admission is $45.40 and tickets are on sale now: https://tinyurl.com/SBCC-TM23
EVENING MARKETS
KARUAH RSL CLUB
Head along to Karuah Public School's Garuwa community evening markets this Sunday, November 26 at Karuah RSL Club. Kicking off at 4pm, there will be fresh food, produce, artisan goods, live music and raffles. There is also a best kids Christmas costume competition. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
SUNSET AND VINE
BOBS FARM
Gather your friends for a fun morning at Sunset and Vine, where the music is loud and the creative juices will be flowing this Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 12pm. Free wine tasting on arrival (18-plus only). Head to Moet to Monet's website to purchase your tickets.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
HUNTER REGION BOTANIC GARDENS
Bring along a picnic and experience the joy of Christmas at Hunter Region Botanic Gardens Christmas Bazaar event this Sunday, November 26. It's a day filled with merriment, market stalls, enchanting Christmas crafts and family fun activities. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.huntergardens.org.au or phone (02) 4987 1655.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
We love hearing from the community. Send your news tips and event notices to huntercommunities@austcommunitymedia.com.au
