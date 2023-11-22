The way has been cleared for the TilliFest23 to be celebrated in style with the the new look Lemon Tree Passage Town Square and shared foreshore path almost complete.
After a highly successful return last year, TilliFest23 has been set down for Sunday, December 10 with a full day of entertainment and markets starting from 10am and culminating with the fireworks at 9pm.
Fran Corner from the Tilligerry Community Association said the fencing has come down from the foreshore works and the town square is looking spectacular for TilliFest.
"Council and the contractors have done a great job," Ms Corner said.
The $1.3 million project is all but finished and the way will be clear for the festival in two weeks time.
"We timed TilliFest23 to ensure that it wouldn't clash with the annual TIlligerry RSL Carols on the Green which is on Saturday, December 9," Ms Corner said.
This year's Carols line-up will include singers Gina Jeffreys, Lyn Bowtell, Max Jackson, Duncan Toombs, Karen O'Shea, Kate Ballantyne, Tommy Contor plus performances from emerging local artists Mackenzie Lee and Lucy and Josh Beveridge.
"Tilligerry Community Association is racing to pull together a program for our summer community TilliFest23," Ms Corner said.
"It's going to be a big weekend on the peninsula and we are very excited to finally make full use of the new town centre and foreshore paths.
"The site's looking fantastic and will be an ideal site for TilliFest.
"We urge everyone from the peninsula and beyond to come along and share in day full of the festive spirit and fun for all the family."
