Lemon Tree Passage town square open for TilliFest2023 festival

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:14pm
The work screens have been lifted on the Lemon Tree Passage Town Square and foreshore paths.
The way has been cleared for the TilliFest23 to be celebrated in style with the the new look Lemon Tree Passage Town Square and shared foreshore path almost complete.

