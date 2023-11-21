Excitement is building for the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union 7s teams with five out of their six teams represented in Friday night's finals at Ernie Calland Field
The junior clubs Seven's coordinator and past professional Australian Men's 7s player Josh Gamgee said with almost all age groups represented it was one of the club's most successful seasons to date.
"We've had a record number of players this season and extra skill and agility training sessions has added to the competency and fitness levels of players which is reflected in all the girls teams being in the finals and the U15 and U17 boys," Gamgee said
"The U13 boys were just outside the top four. I know the boys will be disappointed, but they gave it a good go, and coming fifth from 16 teams is a great achievement."
"Our coaching staff have done an incredible job in developing the capability of the teams and this is reflected in this club's rankings in each age group" he said.
Union's 7s format allows the flexibility for players younger than 13 to play in the younger grade, and excitingly several boys and girls have.
"This interest in the fast-paced game from so many young boys and girls in the U13 age group does excite the club and why we have invested in reducing next year's registration fee, being as low as possible" Gamgee said.
The under-15s boys semi-final will be an all Port Stephens affair with Nelson Bay meeting Medowie Marauders for a spot in the grand final.
In the other boys game the U-17 boys Easts.
In the girls semi-finals, the U-13s play Maitland, the U-15s play Wanderers and U-17s play Maitland.
The "Get Into Rugby" program starts in February 2024 for kids aged six through to 10 with registration for that program early next year, while the regular season registration will open in late December.
The club also released via their social media channels earlier this week the details of the Junior club's coaching fraternity for 2024 which is stacked full of past professional players and coaches from here and overseas.
