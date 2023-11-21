Port Stephens Examiner
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Five Nelson Bay Junior Rugby teams in Hunter Junior Rugby 7s finals

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
November 21 2023 - 5:19pm
The Nelson Bay Junior Rugby U-15 girls team who will contest the Hunter Junior Rugby 7s finals on Friday night. Picture supplied
Excitement is building for the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union 7s teams with five out of their six teams represented in Friday night's finals at Ernie Calland Field

