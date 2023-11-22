Port Stephens Examiner
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Ramond Terrace, Port Stephens and Nelson Bay weekend cricket wrap

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 22 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Terrace is given out lbw off the bowling of City spinner Todd Francis. Picture by Michael Hartsorn
Raymond Terrace is given out lbw off the bowling of City spinner Todd Francis. Picture by Michael Hartsorn

Timing and an ounce of luck can be everything in sport and both deserted Raymond Terrace Lions again as they succumbed to a masterclass by City United spinner Todd Francis at Robins Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.