Timing and an ounce of luck can be everything in sport and both deserted Raymond Terrace Lions again as they succumbed to a masterclass by City United spinner Todd Francis at Robins Oval.
The former Maitland player of the year had the Lions in a spin taking seven wickets after the pace attack kept a tight rein on the batting early on.
The reigning premiers haven't looked as dangerous without Francis who had been missing with injury and made his return on Saturday for day-two of the round five encounter at Robins Oval.
Perfect timing for City who took full advantage of winning the toss and batted on day one knowing they would be without star batter Josh Trappel on day two as he was on rep duties captaining the Central North team at the Country Championships at Tamworth.
Trappel top scored with 97 on day one as City posted a first innings total of 9/245.
Francis took 7-48 on day two and Raymond Terrace, who never really got out of first gear or second at best, were all out for 179.
Take Trappel and Francis out of the equation with Terrace batting first and you could have had a completely different result.
Terrace were left again ruing the small things with a good performance on day one followed by a struggle with the bat on day two as they quickly fell behind the three runs an over needed at the start of the day.
Captain Daniel Upward top scored with 47, Joe Harden made a dogged 34, Steve Smith 30 not out and Jaxon Brooks 21.
They will need a change of luck this week when they host top of the table Kurri Weston Mulbring.
Port Stephens posted their biggest total of the season 5/237 before skittling Rogue Scholars for just 90 to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Division 1 season.
Jarrod Moxey top scored with 89 before he was run out, Josh Moxey 41 and Shawn Davies 44 not out.
Jason Eveleigh picked up the momentum taking 5-14 and Brock Hawley (2-15) and Blake Simpson (3-26) took two wicket each.
In Division 2, second placed The Gardens Falcons 10/157 had a 22-run win against Port 10-135. Will Kirby top scored with 35 and Andrew Jordan took an excellent 5-22.
Nelson Bay maintained third place with a comprehensive seven-wicket win against Warners Bay. The Makos kept Warners Bay to just 3/122 from their 35 overs and courtesy of a big-hitting 78 not out by Bryce Causley reached 3/123 in the 23rd over.
Port made 4/104 to record a six-wicket win against Warners Bay in Division 7.
Nelson Bay had a 32-run loss in Division 5 and a two-wicket win in Division making 8/159 chasing Warners Bay's 6/157.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.