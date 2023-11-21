A MAITLAND man has had the shock of his life after discovering he won a continuous flow of money for the next five years.
The man said he thought his wife had given him a fake Instant Scratch-Its ticket as a prank. Instead, he was the winner of $1000 a week for the next five years.
"It's quite a story," his wife said in a press release. "I won a free Instant Scratch-Its ticket on another ticket and my partner decided to scratch the free one.
"He [said], 'You've stitched me up, haven't you?' and I said to him, 'I don't know what you're talking about'," she said. "We often play pranks on each other, so I can understand where he was coming from.
"There was a lot of colourful language. I couldn't believe it," she said.
The prize-winning $5 Live the Life Thailand Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Greenhills Newsagency in Stockland Shopping Centre, Greenhills.
The newsagency team said they were thrilled to have sold a top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket to a local woman and wished the winners all the best.
Last financial year, there were 147 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions. They collectively took home more than $12.1 million in prizes.
