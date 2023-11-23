The Hinterland Place Plan was developed in partnership with the local community and reflects their values and priorities, outlining actions to improve the liveability and wellbeing of the Hinterland community.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said the adoption of the Place Plan is a positive outcome for the residents and business in the Port Stephens Hinterland.
"We know that our rural communities are changing, with the impacts of ongoing weather events and increasing development are challenges rural land owners continue to face," he said.
"The Hinterland Place Plan seeks solutions to these challenges and identifies new opportunities to improve economic and social outcomes."
Strategy and Environment Section Manager Brock Lamont said community input into the Hinterland Place Plan was critical to its success.
"Through several community engagement sessions, a survey and face to face discussions, we had the opportunity to learn about the priorities of the Hinterland community," he said.
Residents living in the Hinterland have expressed they would like to see more pedestrian friendly activities, better connectivity between towns and villages and the protection of the unique local environment, Mr Lamont said.
"The actions have been designed to reflect these priorities and create genuine outcomes in the Hinterland," he said.
Mr Lamont said there's also a range of actions that can be championed by the community, including the Seaham shared pathways project.
"The Seaham shared pathway project was the brainchild of the late Brian Gilligan of Seaham and aimed to protect, enhance and build community pride in the very unique Seaham Swamp," he said.
The project celebrates local history, provides interpretive information for visitors and has created some spaces to connect, rest and relax.
"It's a great example of the community working in partnership with council to improve liveability and wellbeing," Mr Lamont said.
Council will also be working closely with residents and business in the Hinterland to help establish a new town team for the Port Stephens Hinterland.
"The town teams model has been used over the past year in both Karuah and Medowie with some really positive outcomes from the collaborations created," Mr Lamont said.
"We'll work closely with our schools, residents and business to make sure we achieve the same outcomes for the Hinterland."
To read the Hinterland Place Plan or to find out how to get involved in the Hinterland town team, visit pscouncil.info/hinterland-place-plan
