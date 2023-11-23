Road safety on the Hunter Coast is set to improve, following a significant increase of funding available to Port Stephens and Hunter councils from the Albanese Labor Government.
Roads to Recovery (RTR) funding will gradually rise from $500 million to $1 billion per year, allowing local councils to maintain and upgrade their road networks.
Black Spot funding will increase from the current annual commitment of $110 million to $150 million per year.
The Albanese Labor Government is investing more than $480,000 towards the upgrade of the Avenue of the Allies at Tanilba Bay.
The upgrade supporting pavement widening, installation of additional drainage, and improved intersection layouts.
Minister for Regional Development, Local Government and Territories Kristy McBain said councils across the Hunter Coast have all asked for the same thing and that is more support so they can better maintain and upgrade their local road networks.
"We've listened and will significantly increase the funding available to them, making it easier for councils to progress priority road projects that their communities are calling out for," she said.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said every cent counts for local councils.
"We welcome this additional roads funding from the Albanese Government because it will play a significant role in how we plan for and deliver the upgrades that locals expect to see," he said.
The Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) and the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP) will be merged into a new, Safer Local Roads and Infrastructure Program.
Funding for the new program will gradually increase from $150 million to $200 million per year.
Notts Creek Bridge replacement at Oakendale Road at Glen Oak, will also benefit from $150,000 and is expected to be complete by later this year.
The replacement will include the ageing timber bridge to be replaced with a new concrete structure.
Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said councils in Paterson and the Hunter have roads that are under more demand than ever as more people chose to live in the regions.
"We drive on local roads every day for school, for sport, and to get to work and councils are responsible for ensuring that they are safe and fit-for-purpose," she said.
Cr Palmer added, the Port Stephens region is fast growing.
"We want our roads to be ready for the increased demand, whether that's in residential areas, or some of our key tourist routes," she said.
"This extra funding will help us do just that."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.