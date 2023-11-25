Port Stephens Examiner
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Latest Hunter New England figures show 412 COVID cases in fortnight

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 26 2023 - 10:58am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Peter Wark said that 'following COVID-19, there have been reports of increased infections across the world'. Picture supplied
Professor Peter Wark said that 'following COVID-19, there have been reports of increased infections across the world'. Picture supplied

Recorded COVID cases rose by 25 per cent in a fortnight in Hunter New England but hospitalisations across the state were stable, NSW Health data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.