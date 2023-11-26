Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 27 November 2023
Marine Rescue assists in search for missing man off Stockton Beach

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:59am
NSW Marine Rescue vessel Port Stephens 31. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board rescue vessels Port Stephens 30, Port Stephens 31 and Newcastle 30 are on-water this morning assisting in a multi-agency search for a swimmer missing off Stockton Beach.

Damon Cronshaw

