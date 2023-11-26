Marine Rescue assists in search for missing man off Stockton Beach

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers on board rescue vessels Port Stephens 30, Port Stephens 31 and Newcastle 30 are on-water this morning assisting in a multi-agency search for a swimmer missing off Stockton Beach.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Courtney Greenslade said volunteer crews are working alongside NSW Police Marine Area Command.
"Port Stephens 30, Port Stephens 31 and Newcastle 30 are conducting a parallel line search off Stockton Beach, alongside Water Police 43," Inspector Greenslade said.
"With swells ranging from 1 to 1.5 metres and light winds, sea conditions are currently favourable."
Emergency services were called to the beach about 3pm on Sunday, after reports that a number of swimmers were in difficulty.
"Three swimmers were rescued from the water, however one man could not be located," a police statement said.
"One of the swimmers was taken to hospital as a precaution, and the other two were not injured."
Port Stephens-Hunter police and surf lifesavers were "continuing to search the water for the missing man".
Residents said the incident didn't appear to be on the south end of the beach, but further north towards the dunes.
