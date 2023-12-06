For Don and Denise Campbell, the Port Stephens Examiner was their pride and joy for 29 years, the pair describing it as one big happy family.
With a background as an evening news journalist and a photo journalist in the Army, Don would later go on to run the family paper in 1974, following his father Harold's retirement.
Stepping into the role of editor at 23-years-old, Don said he always had a passion for journalism. "I knew I loved it," he said.
Don also had the role of managing director, photographer and journalist back in the days of hot metal.
"Initially, I was the only journalist and mum used to do some of the pay and she used to write the social columns," he said.
Don's wife Denise was in charge of advertising and the advertising layout and even did a few sales.
"I did the accounts, but you did everything," she said. "I had secretary skills so I would type a lot of the sport."
In its 130 years, the Port Stephens Examiner has been known by a number of mastheads including the Gloucester Examiner and Lower Hunter Advertiser, Raymond Terrace Nelson Bay Examiner and finally the Port Stephens Examiner in 1969.
The paper originally started out as an eight-page weekly newspaper, and would eventually become a 96 page paper.
"It was full on, you'd get one paper out the door and then you were working on the next one," Denise said.
Both Denise and Don have memories of being at the office until early hours of the morning to have everything ready for when the paper went to print.
"Every Tuesday night Keith could come to the Raymond Terrace office and we would all put the paper together," Denise said.
"It ran as a really good family newspaper."
One of the biggest stories that sticks in Don's mind is when a Port Stephens pleasure cruiser N'Gluka capsized with 49 people on board, claiming the lives of five young children in 1990.
"That was the most dramatic story in my time with the Port Stephens Examiner," he said.
"It happened at lunch time on a Tuesday and we printed Tuesday evenings so Keith shot down and got the photo of the survivors coming up wrapped in blankets."
For Don and Denise, they both agreed that it was the people that made their time with the Port Stephens Examiner so memorable.
"I really enjoyed working with the people, and there was something different everyday. Life was never boring," she said. "We had such great staff," Don added.
Don said though times have changed he is very pleased the Port Stephens Examiner continues to be the voice for the community.
