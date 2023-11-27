Port Stephens Examiner
Two Nelson Bay and the Medowie U-15 boys win Hunter Rugby 7 titles

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:40pm
Xavier Stewart scores in the corner for Nelson Bay Under-17s. Picture by Caleb Nettle
It was a big night for Port Stephens junior rugby with Medowie Under-15s and two Nelson Bay teams claiming Hunter Junior Rugby 7s titles on Friday night.

