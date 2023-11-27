Port Stephens Examiner
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Tom Drane marks his US return with two titles at 32nd Trackmasters

By Peter Baker
Updated November 28 2023 - 11:16am, first published 8:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Drane has signed with Estenson Racing for the 2024 US season.
Tom Drane has signed with Estenson Racing for the 2024 US season.

Fresh from dominating Trackmasters, young flat track star Tom Drane has signed with the Estenson Racing team again in American Flat Track Parts Unlimited 2024 Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help