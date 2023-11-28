Rain over the weekend didn't dampen spirits at the Coast and Valley Swimming Association summer championship, with a massive 25 association records broken.
Held at Maitland Aquatic Centre from November 24 to 26, the championship saw 417 athletes from 19 Hunter clubs compete across 2111 race entries.
The amount of CVSA records broken is more than double the 2022 event, which saw a still impressive 12 records broken.
Two of those records were broken by Nelson Bay Swim Club athlete Ebony Nix.
Nix broke the association records for the 16 years 50 metre freestyle with a time of 26.90, and 16/O 100 metre freestyle with a time of 59.06.
CVSA publicity officer Heidi Tolar said the results were extremely pleasing given the weather.
"Our summer championships were very successful with CVSA records broken and lots of personal best times swum," she said.
"We had some challenging weather conditions with an outdoor pool with rain Friday night and Saturday but it didn't dampen our swimmers' spirits.
"Then Sunday was a game changer with the sun and heat."
Tolar said the highlight of the event was the relay races.
"As always the relays are the pinnacle of excitement during the championships with athletes and spectators cheering, supporting their club," she said.
"CVSA champs is a major championship event for our area.
"From here, swimmers aim to gain qualifying times to progress through the competitive pathway to NSW Country Championships, NSW State Championships and Australian Age/ Open Championship events."
University of Newcastle-based club NUSwim's results stand out dramatically from the crowd with 15 CVSA records broken.
NUSwim also accounted for almost one quarter of athletes (94) and entries (541) at the event.
The championship was hosted by Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club. Other Maitland clubs with athletes entered were East Maitland Olympic Amateur and Hunter Valley Allstars.
In other news:
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 400m free, 4.38.04 time, NUSwim
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 50m free, 26.71 time, NUSwim
Lincoln Catchpole, 14 years, 50m free 25.17 time, NUSwim
Jack Hendy, 17/O, 50m free, 23.85 time, NUSwim
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 400m IM, 5.21.29 time, NUSwim
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 100m free, 59.97 time, NUSwim
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 50m fly, 29.77 time, NUSwim
Cash Milner, 16 years, 50m fly, 25.54 time, Kincumber Pacific Dolphins (KPD)
Eli Gardiner, 11 years, 100m back, 1.11.95 time, Novos
Alexander Foreman, 17/O, 100m back, 57.99 time, KPD
Jacob Samokhin, 12 years, 200m free, 2.09.91 time, NUSwim
Eli Gardiner, 11 years, 50m back, 33.46 time, Novos
Alexander Foreman, 17/O, 50m back, 27.11 time, KPD
Ella Mounter, 16 years, 100m breast, 1.12.31 time, NUSwim
Ebony Nix, 16 years, 50m free, 26.90 time, Nelson Bay
Emily Skehan, 11 years, 400m IM, 5.53.48 time, Novos
Ebony Nix, 16/O, 100m free, 59.06 time, Nelson Bay
Alexis Petrovic, 13 years, 50m breast, 35.72 time, NUSwim
Ella Mounter, 16 years, 50m breast, 33.50 time, NUSwim
Amber Clark, 17 years, 50m breast, 33.03 time, NUSwim
Ella Mounter, 16/O, 200m breast, 2.39.05 time, NUSwim
Sophie Hamilton, 13 years, 100m back, 1.08.43 time, Novos
Emily Skehan, 11 years, 200m free, 2.24.15 time, Novos
Ebony Nix, 16 years, 100m fly, 1.03.43 time, NUSwim
Amber Clark, 17/O, 100m fly, 1.02.82 time, NUSwim
