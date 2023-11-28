Port Stephens Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Search suspended for swimmer missing off Stockton for three nights

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE DESPERATE search for a missing swimmer off Stockton Beach has been suspended for a third night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.