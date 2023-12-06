Outstanding vocals award for Medowie Christian School students

Students from Medowie Christian School received a prestigious award at the 2023 Junior Theatre Festival Australia, held at Newcastle's Civic Theatre in October.
The students from Year 4 through to Year 11 winning the group award for Outstanding Vocals.
Twenty-three finalist groups from Australia and New Zealand competed in person for the awards that were judged by a panel of international visiting artists from Broadway and West End.
Medowie Christian School's musical theatre teacher Lyndal Blatch said the school had 33 students attend the festival.
"We had to perform a 12 to 15 minute performance, which was a bit of a sample of our upcoming musical Finding Nemo Junior," she said.
Ms Blatch said the students had only just started auditions and had about four hours of group rehearsals to pull their 15 minute performance together.
"To walk away with that award, the kids were absolutely excited, and so was I," she said.
It was Medowie Christian School's first time taking students to the festival and Ms Blatch said it was really exciting to have the school's name called out for the award.
"I wasn't expecting to come away with anything so to come away with the award for outstanding vocals was a real encouragement," she said.
One of the students who was cast as Dory in the school's musical broke her foot on the Tuesday before they performed and Ms Blatch said she was up on the stage on crutches.
"The judges commented on her singing ability but also her facials that she was communicating right to the back of the room," she said.
The judges also said Crush the turtle crushed her performance, Ms Blatch said.
"The interactions between Marlon and Nemo were also commented on by the judges as being portrayed beautifully," she said.
Medowie Christian School's tech team also made it through to the finals at the Junior Theatre Festival.
"They had to do a quick change, a prop set-up, taping of the stage and setting up the PA to work," Ms Blatch said.
The Junior Theatre Festival allows students and teachers to come together to share their talents, cheer each other on, and be part of an international community of people who care as much about the art form as they do.
As part of the festival, the Medowie students were also involved in workshops.
