From live music to Christmas carols, here's what's on in Port Stephens

If swimming isn't your forte, why not try the run course at Port Stephens on December 10. With a wide road start, runners will have enough time to spread out before the fast flat paths that follow the edge of the pristine coastline. The course is suitable for not only runners but for spectators and families who want to enjoy their time in the saltwater beach, while their loved ones push themselves to the limit. Runners can compete in 42.2kms, 21.1km, 10km, 5km or 2km courses. For more information or to register, visit therunportstephens.com.au.