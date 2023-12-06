From live music to Christmas carols, here's what's on in Port Stephens

LIVE MUSIC
SHOAL BAY COUNTRY CLUB
Australian pop rock band 1927 are hitting the stage at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, December 8. Known for enduring hits such as That's When I Think of You, Compulsory Hero, Don't Forget Me, and If I Could. 1927 made their entrance to the music scene with quintuple Platinum hit '...Ish' in 1988. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets on sale now: https://bit.ly/SBCC-192.
CHRISTMAS CAROLS
RAYMOND TERRACE AND NELSON BAY
The Raymond Terrace Men's Shed Band are back to spread plenty of Christmas cheer this holiday season. Head along to the William Street Community Crossing, Raymond Terrace and listen to their carols as you do your Christmas shopping. The Seaside Singers will also be bringing Christmas spirit to the Nelson Bay CBD on Saturday, December 9. Come along and enjoy the music while you shop.
SWIM THE BAY
SHOAL BAY
Spectate or participate in the Port Stephens Swim with the picturesque Shoal Bay providing the perfect backdrop and start point as participants swim the beautiful Port Stephens waterways on Saturday, December 9. Swimmers take to water to compete in races starting at 500 metres up to 10km. For more information or to register, visit theswimportstephens.com.au.
RUN THE BAY
NELSON BAY
If swimming isn't your forte, why not try the run course at Port Stephens on December 10. With a wide road start, runners will have enough time to spread out before the fast flat paths that follow the edge of the pristine coastline. The course is suitable for not only runners but for spectators and families who want to enjoy their time in the saltwater beach, while their loved ones push themselves to the limit. Runners can compete in 42.2kms, 21.1km, 10km, 5km or 2km courses. For more information or to register, visit therunportstephens.com.au.
