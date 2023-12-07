Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

All the glitz and glam from Hunter River High School's year 12 formal

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
December 7 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff members Nicole Jones and Fiona Lovell (middle) with year 12 graduates Jocelyn Brady, Ocea Liston-Smith and Montana Latham at Merewether Surfhouse.
Staff members Nicole Jones and Fiona Lovell (middle) with year 12 graduates Jocelyn Brady, Ocea Liston-Smith and Montana Latham at Merewether Surfhouse.

Year 12 students from across Port Stephens have put away the books and replaced them with their best formal attire for end-of-school celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.