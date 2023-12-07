All the glitz and glam from Hunter River High School's year 12 formal

Year 12 students from across Port Stephens have put away the books and replaced them with their best formal attire for end-of-school celebrations.
Hunter River High School had their formal on November 30 at Merewether Surfhouse and Year 12 advisor Nicole Jones said it was a great night of celebrating.
"It was an amazing evening and it was very well-attended too," she said.
"This year's formal had the best staff attendance which I think shows what an amazing cohort this group was."
Hunter River High School had a total of 72 year 12 graduates this year, the cohort starting out with 185 students in Year 7, back in 2018.
"They were one of our biggest cohorts that we've ever had enrolled at Hunter River High School," Ms Jones said.
The year 12 students contributed to the formal costs through many fundraising events throughout the school year and Ms Jones said they did an amazing job to contribute to the formal.
"We had so many barbecues, milkshakes and soda drinks for sale throughout the year and they were all very excited to see their fundraising efforts come to life at the formal," she said.
Their fundraising efforts allowing them to have a DJ, photo booth and decorations on the night.
"Every opportunity to fundraise, they would jump onboard," Ms Jones said.
Ms Jones said this year's cohort were definitely a unique bunch and despite all their differences, they were such a coherence group.
"They all came together on the dance floor doing the Nutbush and all had such a great time together," she said.
