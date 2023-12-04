Salamander Bay's Lucas Vincent starred with the bat as Newcastle won their opening three games in the 2023-24 Bradman Cup.
A member of last year's Newcastle title winning team, Vincent, 16, made an outstanding 82 off just 98 balls in Newcastle commanding total of 9/202 at they cruised to a 67-run win in their one-day match against North Coastal at Kempsey on Sunday.
The young gun, who earned selection in the NSW Combined High Schools team last month, also top scored in Newcastle's Twenty20 win on Saturday against Central Coast making 39 off 38 balls as Newcastle made 4/91 to chase down Central Coast's 8/89 in 17.1 overs.
Vincent made 19 off 20 balls to give Newcastle a solid start in their 5/107 to 5/95 T20 win against Central North which featured several Maitland players in their line-up.
Vincent was will line-up for NSW Combined High Schools against Combined Catholic Colleges and Combined Independent Schools in a round robin series at Maitland in February
At the Combined High Schools title, representing Hunter Vincent made scores of 68 not out and 43 not out, 62 and an almost match winning 39 in the Hunter's loss in the final to South Coast.
Vincent was named the Newcastle Junior Representative Cricketer of the Year last season, joining some impressive company with Jason Sangha and Toby Gray who have both gone on to represent Cricket NSW at first class level.
