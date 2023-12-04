Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Lucas Vincent starts with bat for Newcastle in Bradman Cup

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Vincent starred for Newcastle in Bradman Cup fixtures at Kempsey on December 1-3. Picture supplied.
Lucas Vincent starred for Newcastle in Bradman Cup fixtures at Kempsey on December 1-3. Picture supplied.

Salamander Bay's Lucas Vincent starred with the bat as Newcastle won their opening three games in the 2023-24 Bradman Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.