Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington has used International Day of People with Disability to recommit the state to continue to help NSW become a more accessible and inclusive state for all.
Ms Washington said International Day of People with Disability was about celebrating the contributions and achievements of more than 1.3 million people with disability across NSW.
The day promotes community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability, who play a valuable role in society.
Ms Washington said the NSW Government recognises that there is still a lot of work to be done, however, and is committed to working to improve the lives of people with disability.
"More than 1.3 million people in NSW live with a disability and make a significant contribution to our state every day," she said
"International Day of People with Disability serves as an important reminder to the entire community to recognise and celebrate the diverse skills and experience of the people around us."
"The NSW Government is committed to improving inclusion and accessibility across mainstream services.
"There's still a lot of important work to do to make our schools, hospitals and transport systems more accessible, and as a new government, we take the task seriously."
Ms Washington said whether through employment, sport, advocacy, or public life, people with disability continue to help NSW become a more accessible and inclusive state for all.
Organisations are removing barriers for people with disability to find work including the public sector, with NSW Government departments increasingly able to harness the skills and experience of people with diverse abilities.
The NSW Government is committed to improving accessible and inclusive communities by:
The NSW Government also provides programs to support people with disability, carers and service providers, including the Companion Card and Disability Advocacy Futures Program.
This is in addition to the $3.9 billion invested in 2022-23 to support the NDIS and $15.9 billion over four years to 2025-26. This funding is leveraged with Commonwealth contributions leading to record investment in specialist disability services across NSW.
