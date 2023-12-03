Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

NSW celebrates International Day of People with Disability

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
December 3 2023 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Disability Inclusion and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington
Minister for Disability Inclusion and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington

Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington has used International Day of People with Disability to recommit the state to continue to help NSW become a more accessible and inclusive state for all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.