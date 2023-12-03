Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Latest News

House of the Week: 12 Canomii Close, Nelson Bay

Updated December 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week

12 Canomii Close, Nelson Bay

5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.