5 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Occupying an impressive 1227sqm elevated parcel of land with sweeping views over the Port Stephens waterways, the Barrington Tops and out to the Pacific Ocean, this palatial tri-level, rock solid residence delivers the ultimate sanctuary, offering state-of-the-art craftsmanship, effortless living and unimaginable luxury.
Comprehensively appointed to the highest level and drenched in natural light, this faultless residence features an immense layout, offering a series of both formal and informal living areas enhanced by soaring ceilings.
The state-of-the-art chef's kitchen is designed with both practicality and aesthetics in mind.
Crisp white cabinetry, offset by a stunning black granite benchtop, creates the ideal space to prepare decadent meals to enjoy with your family and friends.
Cleverly designed, the expansive butler's pantry has a direct access point to the travelator terrace making it a breeze to bring groceries into the home.
The travelator enables access to all three floors of the home - carrying suitcases will be a thing of the past.
Interiors enjoy effortless transition to the north facing, sunny entertainers' decks.
Relish in quality time spent with your family and friends as you create unforgettable memories here.
The top-level features three well-scaled bedrooms, all of which are appointed with built-in wardrobes and enjoy ducted air conditioning and with impressive views of the bay.
A private sitting room or study divides the master from the guest bedrooms.
The oversized main bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe and a generously sized private ensuite, complete with a luxurious freestanding bath.
If more accommodation is required, the home office on the lower level can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom with built-in robes and a bathroom alongside.
Another seamless transition is made outdoors to the grand pool area which boasts an undercover alfresco area complete with privacy screen, BBQ kitchen, fridge and black porcelain benchtops.
Enjoy the breathtaking panoramic water views as you soak up the sun poolside, surrounded by complete privacy or watch the sun go down with an afternoon beverage of your choice.
Conceived with ingenuity and precision, this is a home that epitomises convenience with an oversized double garage, electric vehicle charger, alarm system, automatic watering system and a glamorous internal laundry with direct outdoor access.
"There are many features that stand out with this property," listing agent Dane Queenan of PRD Real Estate Port Stephens sad. "The solid concrete constructions, stunning water views, the privacy ... but the number one would be the incredible swimming pool.
"This home would suit Sydney buyers seeking a holiday home or retirement residence. Being completely private and very quiet, the area is ideal for someone looking for peace and quiet."
