MP Kate Washington helps release her namesake Kate the koala

The smile spread across Port Stephens MP Kate Washington's face as her namesake Kate the koala took a tentative look at her new surrounds and then bounded up her new eucalypt home at Nelson Bay Golf Club on Saturday.
It had been a long and hard journey for the young female koala which was taken to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital seriously injured after being struck by a car on Nelson Bay Road.
She suffered broken bones, many contusions and a very sore nose, but was a fighter and named Kate by hospital founder Ron Land and the staff in honour of Ms Washington.
"It was pretty special. It is a tribute to Ron and his team to see koalas like Kate released to the wild that otherwise wouldn't have made it," Ms Washington said.
"If she had not had the amazing volunteers from Port Stephens Koala Hospital to rescue her and to give her the treatment she needed we wouldn't be doing this today. I feel very honoured to have Kate named after me."
Mr Land said Kate was the fourth koala to be released in the past week and the golf club was the ideal location as it wasn't safe to return her to where she was found.
"We've got a very good relationship with Nelson Bay Golf Club, we've been able to release a number of koalas there. They also worked with us on planting trees and they supply us with fresh leaves."
