Nelson Bay Makos win Division 2 cricket thriller against Garden Falcons

Nelson Bay Division 2 cricket team continued on their winning way with a nail biting victory against the Garden Falcons at Don Waring Oval on Saturday.
The Makos were sent into bat with pitch and weather conditions favourable to the bowlers and a slow outfield making boundaries hard to come by.
They made a slow but solid start with stand-in captain and club president Simon Plummer defying the tight bowling of the Falcons to post 59 runs in the team total of 116 from 35 overs.
The Falcons slowly chipped away at the Makos lead, until a terrific spell by Reegan Connors with 4-12 and crucial catches by young gun Liam Fleming, in his first season of cricket, and Lachlan Grayson who held a pressure catch on the boundary, turned the game and the Bay held on for a nine-run win.
The Makos Division 7 team, after a good win last week, travelled to Croudace Bay to play competition leader Valentine-Eleebana.
It was a credit to both teams to get the game on, but the Bay ended up with the worst of the conditions. Sent into bat the Bay struggled on the dodgy wicket and were all out for 41 with Shannon Jackson 12 and Pat Tully 10.
The weather improved when the clouds opened and the sun appeared when Valentine batted.
Mick Loxley removed both openers cheaply for 2-12, but Valentine-Eleebana ran down the meagre total to stay on top of the ladder
While Port's first division was washed out, second division had a dominant eight-wicked win against Merewether.
Merewether won the toss and elected to bat and were out for 64 in the 25th over as Port took full advantage of favourable conditions.
Tyran Eveleigh led the way with 3-5 off five overs and Brock Hawley took 3-30 off seven.
Port's batters wasted no time reaching their target, posting 2/65 in 9.1 overs. Marty Blenman top scored with 31 and Travis Ling was 20 not out.
In Division 6, the Pythons were all out for 98 falling 30 runs short of Hunters' 10/128.
Raymond Terrace will resume on 0/18 after facing a tough 10.5 overs on day one of their two-day match against Western Suburbs at Jack Collins Oval on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.