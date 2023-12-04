Port Stephens Council releases its annual report for residents

The Port Stephens Council's annual report shows it is meeting the traditional council duties of taking care of roads and rubbish, but a lot a more as well.
The 2022 to 2023 annual report themed Strong Foundations was endorsed by council at its meeting last on Tuesday, November 28, along with the 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey Report.
Mayor Ryan Palmer stated that council's strong foundations have enabled it to withstand several years of lockdowns and natural disasters.
"We've achieved so much this year, including repairing 59,000+ potholes, planting 5664 trees with the help of volunteers, rolling out 32,000 new garden organics waste bins and securing funding for the repair and rehabilitation of our local roads," Mayor Palmer said.
General Manager Tim Crosdale said the annual report was a key way council holds itself accountable to the community.
"We report openly and honestly about our highlights and challenges for the year, and look ahead to what's next," Mr Crosdale said of the report which is available on council's website.
The results of the 2023 Community Satisfaction Survey were also endorsed, with a report now available on council's website.
"The feedback we receive from our Community Satisfaction Survey helps us understand what's working, and what isn't, to facilitate improvements for the wellbeing and liveability of our community," Mr Crosdale said. "Over the next year, we'll continue to work closely with our council and the community, focusing on issues we know are a priority."
