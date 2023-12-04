Port Stephens Examiner
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Latest News
Council

Port Stephens Council annual report and community survey released

By Newsroom
December 4 2023 - 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Stephens Council releases its annual report for residents
Port Stephens Council releases its annual report for residents

The Port Stephens Council's annual report shows it is meeting the traditional council duties of taking care of roads and rubbish, but a lot a more as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help