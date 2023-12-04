Port Stephens Council is encouraging residents to spread the cheer by shopping local and keeping their hard-earned dollars in Port Stephens.
Research undertaken by council found that for every $100 spent at local businesses in Port Stephens, around $60 stays in the local community.
In comparison, for every $100 spent online, just $3.50 is estimated to stay in the local economy.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer wants to remind residents and visitors that shopping local has a huge impact on the Port Stephens economy.
"When you shop local, each dollar you spend is a vote for local business, local jobs and local people," Cr Palmer said.
"We're working with Port Stephens retailers this Christmas to raise awareness about the value of shopping local.
Cr Palmer said it doesn't matter if you want to buy a surfboard, a whale watching experience or some cowboy boots because it's all available in Port Stephens.
"Don't forget the Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay offers a unique selection of locally made artisan products where you can grab that one-of-a-kind gift," he said.
Wendy Pitcher of Buckin'Boots, Raymond Terrace said shopping local is a great initiative.
"We love seeing new customers and their faces when they see the variety of boots we stock," she said.
"We have you covered from head to toe with Western fashion, hats, boots and more."
Mrs Pitcher said Buckin'Boots really lends itself to the old-school Western feel.
"Our customers love coming in and seeing what new stock we have, there's something for everyone," she said.
"Raymond Terrace is a great place to come and do some shopping, there's plenty of free parking, great coffee and a great variety of places to stop and eat."
Cr Palmer said council is committed to creating vibrant places across Port Stephens and this initiative is a great example of a simple way we can make a difference.
"We have an array of great events happening to spread the cheer this season, so while you're in town for these events and activities, make sure you shop local and spread the Christmas cheer," he said.
