December is here and Port Stephens wasted no time to spread Christmas cheer.
To kick off Port Stephens Council's free festivities, the community enjoyed a special Christmas tree lighting event at Apex Park, Nelson Bay on November 30.
Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said he was delighted to see the Port Stephens community come together for council's It's On! Lights On! Christmas tree celebration.
"It was a great community event, with a visit from Santa creating a magical atmosphere, and of course the lighting of the Christmas tree at the end of the evening," he said.
Two young people had the honour of turning the Christmas tree lights on to start the Christmas season and Cr Palmer said everyone should be proud of the Port Stephens community and all that has been achieved in 2023.
"There's certainly a lot to celebrate and be thankful for this Christmas," he said.
The tallest Christmas tree in the southern hemisphere was also lit up at The Rectory Raymond Terrace on December 1.
